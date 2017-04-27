Sonia deploys Gehlot to win back Gujarat

Gearing up for a high-stakes political battle with the in Gujarat, Congress chief has entrusted veteran with the responsibility of wrestling the state back from the saffron party.

Gehlot, former chief minister of Rajasthan, was named AICC general secretary in-charge of Gujarat. He will be assisted by four younger faces — Rajeev Satav, Harshavardhan Sapkal, Varsha Gaikwad and Jitu Patwari — considered to be members of Rahul Gandhi’s team. Outgoing Gujarat in-charge Gurudas Kamat welcomed Gehlot, saying he had urged Rahul to relieve him of all party responsibilities. Kamat, a member of the Congress Working Committee, had a few months ago decided to shun party posts but was persuaded by Sonia to carry on. Sources said the move to deploy Gehlot in Gujarat has come too late.