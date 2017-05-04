Sonia Gandhi forging opposition unity on presidential polls

-
ALSO READPrez Mukherjee, PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi condole Ahamed's death 15 parties, led by Rahul Gandhi, to meet President today; Lok Sabha remains stalled Opposition rethink on march to Rashtrapati Bhavan after President's rebuke Modi govt obsessed with power: Here is full text of Rahul Gandhi's speech at CWC meet Guard against majoritarianism, says President
-
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has stepped back into the game and is playing a pivotal role in building Opposition unity over coming presidential elections and will soon meet key regional leaders like SP’s Mulayam Singh Yadav, BSP’s chief Mayawati, RJD’s chief Lalu Prasad and DMK’s MK Stalin over the issue.
Over the past few weeks, Sonia has met Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, CPI-M’s Sitaram Yechury and an IUML leader to arrive at a common candidate for the post of both President and Vice-President. Elections for the two top posts are to be held in July-August.
Over the past several months, Sonia was not keeping good health and had given more play to her son and party vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who led Opposition protests over demonetisation in Parliament during winter session.
Rahul is also involved in discussions over coming presidential polls and has spoken to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Sharad Pawar, and Yechury. He will meet West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee soon to bring the TMC chief on board.
Sonia has had telephonic conversations with Mulayam, Mayawati and Stalin and the meetings will take place over the comings days.
While the term of President Pranab Mukherjee ends in July, that of Vice-President M Hamid Ansari ends in August.
According to Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, the party has realised its historical responsibility to anchor Opposition unity, especially to counter the dictatorial style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Terming the presidential polls as a battle of ideologies, Surjewala said the Opposition would focus on three main tenets in the person who emerges as the common nominee for the president’s post. These are nationalism, respect for democratic values and accountability to the people.
Congress leaders said the people are agitated that the grand old party is not doing enough to fight the BJP which is opposed to these three key values.
Congress sources further said they were not averse to broad basing the opposition platform by roping in the NDA allies like Shiv Sena and Akali’s as the chances of the PM taking them into confidence were minimal.
“Under Modi there is no scope for democratic dissent,” said Surjewala.
Sources said the previous UPA had taken then opposition parties including BJP into confidence once it had identified Pranab Mukherjee as its presidential nominee but it did not expect such political courtesy from Modi.
The main focus at present is to bring as many opposition parties together to support common candidates for the post of president and vice president and not let the government nominee go uncontested.
A structured meeting is likely once the ongoing round of consultations are over, said the sources adding that though the Opposition is aware of its lack of numbers but it will still put up a good fight.
Sources said the effort to forge Opposition unity over presidential polls was the main focus at the moment and extending the grouping to the 2019 national elections would be a bit farfetched.
Congress leaders refused to discuss probable for the two top posts saying it could mar the exercise but expressed hope a finality would emerge by end of May.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU