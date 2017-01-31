Sonia Gandhi not to campaign in five poll-bound states

-
ALSO READGetting death threats, claims Amar Singh; calls Mulayam 'Akhileshwadi' Politics is serious business: Akhilesh Mulayam-Akhilesh spat: Is the father-son duo kissing and making up? UP Elections 2017: BJP's Sanjeev Balyan says Mulayam's end is near Lok Dal offers party symbol, chief's post to Mulayam ahead of EC order
-
Congress President Sonia Gandhi will not campaign in any of the five poll-bound states, said sources.
Responding to a poser if Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and the Congress President would campaign for the alliance, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had at a recent joint press conference in Lucknow with Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi said that they had "their blessings".
Mulayam, however, had later said he does not approve the alliance with the Congress and will not campaign for his son.
"The Samajwadi Party was capable enough to contest and win the elections alone. There was no need for the alliance. What about our leaders who could not get a ticket due to the alliance? What will they do for five years?" he asked.
After months of negotiations and a last minute intervention by Sonia and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi, the two parties reached a final seat-sharing arrangement on January 22 with the Congress getting 105 and Samajwadi Party 298 of the 403 assembly seats.
Elections will be held in the state in seven phases from February 11 till March 8.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU