Sonia Gandhi should clear Congress party's stand on the ponzi scams: BJP

Yesterday, the Congress had said that the CBI arrests are nothing but vendetta politics of BJP

General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday asked President to clear her stand on the ponzi scam, and wondered why her party was rallying behind TMC on the issue as the Supreme Court has ordered a inquiry into it based on an appeal by leader Abdul Manan.



" should clear her party's stand on the ponzi scams in Bengal. Because we are confused by the statements of leadership. Yesterday, the had said that the arrests are nothing but vendetta politics of BJP. But the is investigating the case under the instructions of Supreme Court following leader and now leader of opposition Abdul Manan's appeal to Supreme court demanding the same," Vijayvargiya said.



The had yesterday alleged that TMC Parliamentary Party leader in Sudip Bandyopadhyay's arrest by the was "vendetta unleashed by Prime Minister on his detractors" and wondered if it was in reaction to the "opposition unity".



"Even during his election rallies in Bengal during last Assembly polls spoke against Saradha and Narada scams. He had also demanded that the culprits should be punished. So now what went wrong? Why are they making those self contradictory statements," he questioned.



Vijayvargiya said leadership should clearly say whether they support ponzi scams and whether they want a inquiry into it.

