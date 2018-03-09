Sonia: Congress may be led by someone outside Nehru-Gandhi clan; highlights

UPA Chairperson and former Congress chief on Friday said the promise of "achhe din" will work against the in the same manner as 'India Shining' campaign did against then government in the 2004 General Elections. She also said that the Congress and its allies in the United Progressive Alliance will return to power in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"The main issue with the is that they made huge fantastic promises. But what is being implemented? They sold such a positive picture -- we will give jobs, give you Rs 15 lakh. There is great disappointment. I am confident the BJP's 'achhe din' will actually turn into 'India Shining' -- which brought us to power (in 2004)," she said at an India Today conclave here.

took several questions after her address at the event. Here are the highlights



1. Leader from outside may spearhead Congress in future, hints Sonia Gandhi

on Friday said there may be a Congress President from outside the Nehru-Gandhi family in future, adding that she opted for as Prime Minister in 2004 as he was a better candidate for the post than her.

"Why not? In future there may well be," Gandhi shot back when asked at the India Today conclave if there was a chance of a leader from outside the family heading the Congress.

1. Knew would be a better prime minister than me: Sonia Gandhi

said she chose as the prime minister in 2004 as she was aware of her limitations and knew that he was a better candidate. "I knew my limitations. I knew would be a better prime minister than me," Gandhi said.

The former Congress president was responding to a question on why she chose not to become the prime minister even after leading the UPA to power in 2004.



2.Sonia Gandhi: will meet the same fate as Vajpayee

The Congress leader said there was a lot of disappointment among people over the promises made by the and Prime Minister ahead of the 2014 elections.



The then Atal Bihari government lost power in the 2004 elections despite a massive 'India Shining' campaign and expectations that it will do well.

3. Congress will come back: Sonia Gandhi

said the Congress and its allies will not let get another term in office at the Centre. "We are going to come back. We are not going to let them come back," she quipped.

4. Congress suffered from anti-incumbency: Sonia Gandhi

About and its allies now ruling 22 states and the reasons for Congress decline in the 2014 polls, Gandhi said the UPA had been in power for two terms of five years each and definitely there was certain amount of anti-incumbency.

"People felt perhaps they wanted a new person. There were other issues. Also, I think we were out-marketed because we couldn't compete with the manner in which and his party went into elections," she said.

5. Congress to fix grey areas where the did better: Sonia Gandhi

The Congress leader said they will fix the grey areas where the did better. "We have to... It is a challenge. But I am sure we will be able to meet it."

On the lessons learnt from the 2014 debacle, she said the party has to really develop a new style of connecting with the people at the organisational level.

"We also have to look at the way we project our policies and programmes," she said.

Gandhi said the Democratic Alliance had adopted earlier UPA's programmes and in some cases "weakened" them.

6. Corruption talks highly exaggerated against Congress: Sonia

On corruption as a big factor in the 2014 polls, she said it was "highly exaggerated" against her party.

She referred to the court verdict in the 2G spectrum case in which all the accused were acquitted and to the huge figure of notional loss pegged by the then Comptroller and Auditor General.

"... now everyone realises it was highly exaggerated. Another question we can ask ourselves is -- how come the person who was incharge of that institution was given a cushy job right after his retirement? One must be told about these things," Gandhi said.

7. Rahul always wanted to induct young people in AICC but was held back: Sonia

said her son Rahul Gandhi, who took over as party chief in December last, always wanted to induct younger people in the All India Congress Committee but was held back.

"He certainly has always wanted to have younger and new people in the party. If you do not have such people, how is the party going to grow. That is his argument and a very valid one," said.

"... there are also seniors/elders who feel 'we have been struggling all these years and suddenly what is going to happen to us'. But in the last Congress Working Committee meeting, he clearly said that young people must be encouraged but it does not mean doing away with or ignoring the seniors who have been in the party for long and have contributed to its growth," the Congress leader said.

8. An alternative and a regressive vision is being presented in India: Sonia Gandhi

UPA chairperson said an alternative and a regressive vision is being presented in the country and freedom as well as the society face a systematic threat.

"Our country, our society, our freedom are now all under systematic and sustained threat. There is rewriting of history, falsifying facts and fanning prejudice and bigotry," she said.

"Today we are presented with an alternative and indeed regressive vision," Gandhi said.

9. Was India really a giant black hole before 2014? - Sonia Gandhi

"Was India really a giant black hole before May 2014 and start marching to progress only four years ago. Is this not an insult to the intelligence of our people? It is not a matter of taking credit but acknowledging India's strength," said the Lok Sabha member from Rae Bareli.

10. Freedom to think, marry, etc under attack

She also said callous remarks about changing the Constitution were deliberate attempts to subvert the essence of India it enshrines.

"Provocative statements from the ruling establishments are not random or accidental but a part of a dangerous design. Alternate voices are being silenced. Freedom to think, marry according to ones wishes is under attack.

Private armies have been let loose

Religious tensions are being fuelled, vigilante mobs and private armies have been let loose," she charged.

71-year-old alleged that there is shocking insensitivity to atrocities on Dalits and women and that the society is being polarised in a bid to win elections.

"Long-standing principles that have stood the country well are being violated. Parliamentary majority is being interpreted as a licence to stifle debate and bulldoze legislation. Political opponents are being targeted through misuse of investigative agencies," she said.

Hitting out at the BJP, she said the judiciary is under turmoil, freedom to differ, eat and marry is under attack and India's social DNA was being re-engineered.



"Does maximum governance mean minimum truth? Does it mean alternative facts take the place of uncomfortable reality? Take jobs for instance. Everyone knows employment situation is grim but all of a sudden we are told seven and a half million jobs were created in 2017.

"This claim was widely debunked. But, does it really make a difference? It doesn't. Because as soon as one myth is demolished another takes it place," she said.