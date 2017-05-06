SP 2: UP happy with Yogi Adityanath; Yadav family is unimportant, says BJP

The (BJP) on Saturday downplayed the reports of (SP) leader floating a new party and asserted that the never ending dispute in the Yadav family shows that their political ideology has stooped to a new low.

leader Shaina NC said that people of are unperturbed with the Yadav family feud as they have selected good governance in the form of as their Chief Minister.

"This Yadav vs Yadav drama has been playing out in a very ugly way. I don't think it is for us to comment whether Mr forms a new party or not," Shaina told ANI.

"However the people of are very happy with their choice of good governance and as the CM. So the others can keep bickering away without worrying about their own future, its most unfortunate that their political ideology has stooped so low," she added.

Echoing similar sentiments, party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the Yadav family fued is an overdone issue and is now irking the people of the state, who know that these are nothing but stunts to siphon political gains.

"All this has happened so many times that now it seems ridiculous. People of the nation have understood the drama and somehow now they also get irritated when such things come up which are noting but attempts to fulfill immediate political interest," said Trivedi.

In a development confirming the split within the (SP), yesterday announced the formation of a new party which will be named as 'Samajwadi Secular Morcha'.

Shivpal announced that Samajwadi leader would be the party's secretary.

"In order to restore his (Mulayam) lost dignity and to bring all the Samajwadis together, there will soon be an announcement of this secular front in Lucknow," Shivpal said.

Shivpal will soon be meeting state and level leaders regarding the same. The party will also include minorities, farmers and youth.

Earlier in April, Shivpal had urged former state chief minister to embrace Mulayam as the party head again.