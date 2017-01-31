SP buckling under its alliance with Congress for UP polls

The pre-poll pact between (SP) and to consolidate their vote bank and jointly keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) away from power in Uttar Pradesh has already started to take its toll on the ruling party.

While, deposed president and patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has spoken sternly against the SP- alliance and announced he would not campaign for the party candidates, his younger brother and sacked UP cabinet minister on Tuesday announced that he would float a new political outfit after March 11, when the poll results would be out.

Besides, two senior leaders and former UP ministers Ambika Chaudhary and Narad Rai have deserted the party to join Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and have been rewarded tickets from different constituencies in Ballia district.

Addressing a public meeting after filing his nomination papers from Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency in Etawah district in the afternoon, Shivpal said he would have contested the polls as an independent candidate, if the party had denied him the ticket.

He claimed the tickets of his supporters had been cancelled under a conspiracy to weaken him politically.

Mulayam, who is staying put in the national capital for the Budget Session of Parliament, had expressed anguish over the SP- pact saying it would prove detrimental to the ruling party, since was capable of winning UP polls on its own without bringing on board.

He lamented that due to the tie-up, the leaders who had been looking forward to contesting the elections had been left in the lurch, which had demoralised the party workers and cadres.

Meanwhile, several leaders who have been denied party tickets to accommodate the quota of 105 seats or for their apparent proximity to disgruntled party faction represented by Mulayam and Shivpal, have openly revolted at several constituencies and fighting polls as independents.

Such disgruntled leaders fighting polls as independents, include state minister Sharda Pratap Shukla, who has filed twin nomination papers as independents and a nominee of the Ajit Singh led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) from Lucknow.

SP, which had won 224 seats in 2012 UP polls, is fighting 298 seats, leaving 105 seats for Congress, which had won only 28 seats then.