SP-Cong alliance 'almost over'

Cong is adamant on 120 seats while SP is offering 100 seats in UP polls

Senior (SP) leader Naresh Agarwal today said the possibility of an alliance between the and for the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh was “almost over”.



“The (possibility of an) alliance between the and is now almost over. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had offered 100 seats to the Congress, but they were insisting on 120 seats and were not ready to accept anything less than that.



“They were told that we already have 234 sitting MLAs and some others will also contest and that we cannot contest from anything less than 300 seats. But, the appeared to be adamant. It seemed that they have a great influence in the state,” Agarwal said.



“The chief minister said we cannot give more than 100 seats and the leaders said they cannot go ahead with the alliance under these conditions...the alliance is almost over,” Agarwal added.



sources here said that sensing the leadership’s “inflexibility” after they announced their candidates without waiting for a decision on the alliance, the party had started working on its own list of candidates.



They added that the party has finalised the candidates for the first two phases of polling in Uttar Pradesh in case the alliance does not come through.



