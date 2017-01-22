SP, Congress clinch pre-poll pact in UP, announcement likely today

-
ALSO READSP-Cong alliance 'almost over' UP polls 2017: BJP state chief Maurya not worried as Congress-SP unite UP elections 2017: Why are party symbols like cycle so important in polls? SP-Congress tie up alliance of 'princes' to save family rule: BJP Lalu bats for Bihar-like alliance ahead of UP polls 2017
-
After days of hectic negotiations, the Congress and Samajwadi Party today forged a pre-poll alliance to contest the UP Assembly polls together.
Queering the pitch for BJP and BSP, the two parties today reached a seat-sharing agreement with Congress likely to contest around 103 seats and the SP about 300.
The talks between top Congress and SP leaders had been going on for last several days for but got delayed as the two parties engaged in tough bargain.
Sources also said the alliance materialised after Congress President Sonia Gandhi intervened.
According to sources, top leaders of both the parties finalised the seat sharing arrangement late last night and a formal announcement in this regard was likely to be made in Lucknow this evening.
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel had earlier tweeted: "Discussion was at highest level- CM (UP), GS I/C & Priyanka Gandhi."
There are 403 Assembly seats in UP, election for which would be held in seven phases starting February 11.
The last phase of the poll would take place on March 8. Counting would be held on March 11.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU