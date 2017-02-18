SP-Congress tie up a last minute stop gap measure: Amit Shah

poll outcome will bring about a major change in the course of country's BJP chief today said even as he termed the fledgling SP- alliance as a "last minute stop gap arrangement".



"A BJP tsunami will soon hit Uttar Pradesh, heralding a major change in the course of country's politics," he said, discounting as "remote" the possibility of the state throwing up a hung Assembly.



"The results will bring to a halt dynastic and caste- based politics," he told a press conference here in the midst of hectic electioneering in the poll-bound state.



Shah said the name of president is decided at the time of birth itself. "This is not the case with BJP," he said.



Referring to the pre-poll tie up between and Congress, he said, "It was a last minute stop gap arrangement. An alliance is always between two political parties and ideologies. This is an unholy alliance and looks like an alliance between two corrupt families."



"By forging an alliance of two corrupt families, Akhilesh Yadav has already conceded defeat," he said.



Shah also said Ram Manohar Lohia, a socialist, fought throughout his life, but forged an alliance with the same party.



Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, the BJP chief said, "If he was that confident of winning the assembly elections solo, he would have never joined hands with By doing so, he has accepted defeat even when elections are not midway through.

To a question on BJP giving tickets to children of its



MPs, ministers and senior leaders, Shah said, "In parties like Congress, the name of the party president is decided at the time of birth itself.



"...From Jawaharlal Nehru to Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and then to president Sonia Gandhi and vice president Rahul Gandhi...This is called dynastic politics," he said.



Shah said in the case was similar as party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav handed over the baton to son Akhilesh.



He said the son or daughter of a BJP MP or senior leader gets the party ticket only after he or she has proved utility as a party worker.



"The scenario is completely different in the two cases," he said.



Shah exuded confidence that BJP will storm to power with two-thirds majority. "We will form government UP, Goa and Uttarakhand," he said but refrained to saying anything on Punjab poll results.



To a question on triple talaq, he said time has come to end the practice.



Citing the NCRB data, Shah said the entire law and order machinery in has collapsed.



"If there is one thing in which UP has surpassed other states, it is crime and corruption. UP occupies the top slot in terms of crime. Poor people, farmers, women and traders feel insecure," he claimed.



"Only cosmetic development has taken place in the state," the BJP chief said.



He also showered praise on Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath, saying AIIMS and a urea factory were set up here because of his efforts.

