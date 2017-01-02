SP feud: Mulayam has postponed Jan 5 national convention, tweets Shivpal

Shivpal asked party workers to concentrate and work hard to win the elections

Amidst the ongoing feud in Uttar Pradesh's ruling party, the convention called by SP patriarch Yadav here on January 5 was today postponed.



In a series of tweets, SP leader said that on the orders of Yadav, the convention called on January 5 has been postponed for now.



While Shivpal gave no reasons for the abrupt cancellation of the meeting, insiders said perhaps the Mulayam camp was apprehensive of a poor turnout compared to the massive gathering at the "convention" held by yesterday.



The convention was declared illegal and unconstitutional by Mulayam.



Shivpal in another tweet asked party workers to concentrate on their respective constituencies and work hard to win the elections.



Meanwhile, senior SP leaders from both sides (Akhilesh and Mulayam camps) are likely to visit the in New Delhi today to put forth their case.



Party sources said Mulayam may not visit Delhi as he is indisposed.



The yesterday split down the middle with the faction headed by Chief Minister removing Mulayam as party chief and appointing him in his place at a convention in which the group claimed support of the majority of legislators and district units.



The two sides had engaged in mutual recriminatory expulsions with the convention called by removing Akhilesh's warring uncle as state party chief, and showing the door to "outsider" Amar Singh, who has been blamed for the feud in the Yadav clan.



Mulayam had retorted by again expelling his cousin Ram Gopal for six years along with national vice president Kiranmoy Nanda, who chaired the convention, and general secretary Naresh Agarwal for taking part in it.

Press Trust of India