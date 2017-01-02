SP feud reminds me of Mahabharata, says Subramanian Swamy

Bharatiya Janata Party leader on Monday equated the ongoing feud in the with the Indian epic Mahabharata and expressed hope that the 'unfortunate' conflict within the family is resolved at the earliest.

"We can call it a jumla also. It is very unfortunate although. It reminds me of Mahabharata. It is just like what Yadavs did in Dwarka after winning. It feels the same now," said Swamy.

"It is very unfortunate. Mulayam Singh is very dear to me and I know Akhilesh since the time he was a young boy. From a fair point of view, what has happened is unfortunate. The conflict should be resolved and the family should reunite," he added.

Hinting towards the advantage Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister enjoys in the upcoming elections, Swamy said the young generation would prefer him.

"Akhilesh has the advantage of young generation. It is my claim that public will prefer him," he said

Commenting on the election symbol row, Swamy said "The matter will at least stretch for six months. The Supreme Court will ask for documents, membership list etc. According to me, the Supreme Court will freeze the symbol, owing to elections approaching."

Amid the ongoing pari-war in the SP, Akhilesh, who has been declared the party president, and party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav are expected to approach the Election Commission separately on Monday to stake claim for the party's 'cycle' symbol.

The split on Sunday with a national convention declaring Akhilesh the new national president, a post that was held by his father.

The convention also made Mulayam, the patron of the party.

As the day progressed, the fight between the rival factions turned ugly with supporters of the two groups fighting for the party office.

However, Akhilesh justified the turn of events in the party even as he admitted that he had taken a 'tough' decision.

"Sometimes to protect the ones you love you must make the right decision. What I did today was a tough decision but one that I had to take," he tweeted.

The Chief Minister after being proposed as the national president said his respect for his father was more than ever, adding that he would stand against those conspiring against the party.