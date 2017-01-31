You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

President bats for debate on simultaneous Lok Sabha, Assembly polls
'Special initiative for NE, govt pours in Rs 10,000 cr in railway projects'

'Arunachal Pradesh has been brought in the Railway map,' Mukherjee said

IANS  |  New Delhi 

President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday said the government is taking special initiatives to develop the North East region, including developing railway projects worth Rs 10,000 crore.

"My government is taking special initiatives to develop the North East region. Special attention is being given to provide financial assistance with the ratio of 90:10 for the central Centrally Sponsored Schemes. For the railways related development, the government has already poured in Rs 10,000 crore," said Mukherjee addressing the joint session of Parliament.

For the first time in India the Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

Talking about other initiatives for the North East region, Mukherjee said: "Arunachal Pradesh has been brought in the Railway map."

On the setting up of various new organisations in North East, Mukherjee said: "Organisations like Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited, Numaligarh Refinery and others are new projects which will create tremendous job opportunities in the region."

