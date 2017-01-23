Special TN Assembly session today evening to pass Jallikattu Bill

Special Assembly session will be held today evening in Chennai to pass bill.

As a permanent measure to allow the conduct of Jallikattu, a Bill to replace the Ordinance will be placed immediately, said Tamil Nadu Governor.

In his speech at the State assembly today, Tamil Nadu Governor said that is an integral part of the ancient tradition of Tamil Nadu and is inextricably linked to rural and agrarian customs and has religious significance for the people of Tamil Nadu. also addresses the cause of conservation of native breeds, he said.

"The actions of the former UPA Government at the Centre led to the banning of Jallikattu. The late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had relentlessly strived to ensure the conduct of through letters and Memoranda addressed to the Hon’ble Prime Minister requesting suitable amendments to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and by taking up the matter before the Hon’ble Supreme Court, " he said.

The unprecedented and spontaneous outpouring of emotion and sentiment in a completely orderly and peaceful manner by lakhs of youth, supported by common people across the state, has received the solidarity and support of Tamil people across the globe to conduct and preserve Tamil cultural heritage.

"This mass movement has paved the way for lifting the ban on Jallikattu. Thus, after receiving an assurance from the Government of India that State Government’s actions to ensure conduct of would be supported, the State Government has followed the Constitutional route and issued an Ordinance amending the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 in so far as they relate to Tamil Nadu, thereby enabling the conduct of Jallikattu," said the Governor.