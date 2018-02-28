Split in Bihar Congress: Four MLCs quit party, to join JD(U)

-
Soon after four Congress Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) were expelled on Wednesday night by the party for anti-party activities in Bihar, they announced to join the ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U).
Sensing revolt, Congress state president Kaukab Quadri expelled the four party legislators, including former Bihar minister and former state party president Ashok Choudhary. The other three expelled MLCs are Dileep Choudhary, Tanvir Akhtar and Ramchander Bharti.
Later, addressing a press conference, Ashok Choudhary announced that they would join the JD-U. "All four of us will join the JD-U."
Choudhary also praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by describing him as an "ideal leader".
"For me, Nitish Kumar is my ideal leader," Choudhary said.
