TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North

Anil Baijal takes oath as Delhi Lieutenant Governor
Business Standard

Split in SP will benefit BJP in UP, says Lalu Prasad

RJD chief, who is a relative of Mulayam, advised the family to patch up their differences

IANS  |  Patna 

Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad. Photo: PTI
Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad. Photo: PTI

Advocating unity within the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad on Saturday warned that any split in that party will help the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

"Aapsi phoot se BJP ko labh hoga. Abhi ekta banaye rakhna jaroori hain. Hum koshish kar rahein hain (Split within SP will benefit BJP, unity is must. We are trying for it)," Lalu said.

According to RJD leaders close to Lalu, he was already trying to reconcile the father-son duo after SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav expelled his son and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav from the party on Friday.

The RJD chief, who is a relative of Mulayam Singh, apparently advised the family to patch up their differences late Friday night.

"Lalu Prasad has spoken twice with Mulayam Singh and his son Akhilesh for a reconciliation," the RJD leader said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Split in SP will benefit BJP in UP, says Lalu Prasad

RJD chief, who is a relative of Mulayam, advised the family to patch up their differences

RJD chief, who is a relative of Mulayam, advised the family to patch up their differences

Advocating unity within the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad on Saturday warned that any split in that party will help the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

"Aapsi phoot se BJP ko labh hoga. Abhi ekta banaye rakhna jaroori hain. Hum koshish kar rahein hain (Split within SP will benefit BJP, unity is must. We are trying for it)," Lalu said.

According to RJD leaders close to Lalu, he was already trying to reconcile the father-son duo after SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav expelled his son and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav from the party on Friday.

The RJD chief, who is a relative of Mulayam Singh, apparently advised the family to patch up their differences late Friday night.

"Lalu Prasad has spoken twice with Mulayam Singh and his son Akhilesh for a reconciliation," the RJD leader said.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Split in SP will benefit BJP in UP, says Lalu Prasad

RJD chief, who is a relative of Mulayam, advised the family to patch up their differences

Advocating unity within the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad on Saturday warned that any split in that party will help the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

"Aapsi phoot se BJP ko labh hoga. Abhi ekta banaye rakhna jaroori hain. Hum koshish kar rahein hain (Split within SP will benefit BJP, unity is must. We are trying for it)," Lalu said.

According to RJD leaders close to Lalu, he was already trying to reconcile the father-son duo after SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav expelled his son and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav from the party on Friday.

The RJD chief, who is a relative of Mulayam Singh, apparently advised the family to patch up their differences late Friday night.

"Lalu Prasad has spoken twice with Mulayam Singh and his son Akhilesh for a reconciliation," the RJD leader said.

image
Business Standard
177 22