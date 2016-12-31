Split in SP will benefit BJP in UP, says Lalu Prasad

Advocating unity within the in Uttar Pradesh, Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief on Saturday warned that any split in that party will help the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

"Aapsi phoot se ko labh hoga. Abhi ekta banaye rakhna jaroori hain. Hum koshish kar rahein hain (Split within will benefit BJP, unity is must. We are trying for it)," Lalu said.

According to RJD leaders close to Lalu, he was already trying to reconcile the father-son duo after supremo expelled his son and UP Chief Minister from the party on Friday.

The RJD chief, who is a relative of Mulayam Singh, apparently advised the family to patch up their differences late Friday night.

" has spoken twice with Mulayam Singh and his son Akhilesh for a reconciliation," the RJD leader said.