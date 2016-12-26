TRENDING ON BS
Standing at the door of tradition

Is it right to break Sabarimala's 1,800-year-old restriction? Kerala debates, with much acrimony

Shine Jacob 

Will an 1,800-year-old tradition give way to modern times? A question before Kerala society, with announcements that a group of women in the menstruating age group would enter the Sabarimala shrine in Pathanamthitta district next month. By tradition, women between the age of 10 and 50 years are not allowed there, on the reasoning that the deity, Ayyappan, is celibate. The women’s group, led by Pune-based gender rights activist Trupti Desai, has called for a march to allow the entry of women of all age groups on January 14. This comes as the Supreme Court is hearing ...

