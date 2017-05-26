State of infamy

Karnataka is tagged as most corrupt state, and citizens say going ballistic is way to purge state

Karnataka is tagged as most corrupt state, and citizens say going ballistic is way to purge state

Earlier this month, when the Niranjans (name changed) went to the Registrar of Marriages’ office in Varthur (also home to one of Bengaluru’s infamous foaming lakes), they were surprised with how smooth things were, till they were asked to step out of the office to cough up Rs 1,400. They agreed to Rs 1,000. While the Niranjans were taken aback with the surprising turn of events, the process was more long-drawn for Mahesh (name changed). After his sixth visit to K R Puram’s Regional Transport Office, Mahesh realised he was expected to “pay up”. To get ...

Nikita Puri