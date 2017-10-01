State Scan: Rawat yet to prepare development road map for Uttarakhand

In his previous stint as minister in the Uttarakhand government (2007-12), Trivendra Singh Rawat, who had the portfolio of agriculture, had remained dissatisfied with his work because the then chief ministers BC Khanduri and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank did not given him a free hand. But after becoming chief minister on March 18 this year, expectations had mounted that Rawat would do everything to boost agriculture, which is the main source of income for the majority of the people in the state. After completing six months in office on September 18, Rawat is yet to unveil plans ...