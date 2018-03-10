Still in alliance with BJP, but will fight for Andhra's rights: TDP

The Telugu Desam Party, which pulled out of the Modi government this week, on Saturday clarified that its alliance with the was still on, though it was ‘severely hurt’ by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s remarks on assistance to Andhra Pradesh. It also described as “unethical” the demand by the asking the TDP to move a no-confidence motion against the NDA government at the Centre.

State Finance Minister told reporters that the TDP had decided to ‘expose’ the Centre on what it had done or not done for the state — as promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, — by putting out relevant facts and figures before the people. He spoke with the media after a meeting with Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, senior minister K Kala Venkata Rao and others. Yanamala said the TDP’s alliance with the was “still on”. “Withdrawing from the central government was the first step...We have to see what the second step will be. Our alliance is on, but we will still fight (for securing the state's rights from the Centre),” he said.

“We are hurt severely by Jaitley’s remarks. Not only us, the entire people of AP are hurt, except (leader of the opposition and YSRC chief) Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and the like,” the minister added. Asked about the YSR Congress' demand that the TDP should either move or support a no-confidence motion against the Modi government, he said moving such a motion against an ally would be “unethical”.

“We are an alliance party, we have some ethical values. Moving or supporting a no-confidence motion will be unethical,” he noted, adding that this was the difference between the TDP and the YSRC. Yanamala and K Kala Venkata Rao lashed out at the YSRC chief, saying he was “only trying to get the criminal cases against him quashed by planning to go under the umbrella”.

The TDP ministers alleged that the had mortgaged the interests of the state. "Their talk about a no-confidence motion is ridiculous,” they said.



Meanwhile, a TDP source said the party would take up campaigns from the mandal level by publishing pamphlets and other material, listing facts and figures on the assistance the Centre rendered to the state since the bifurcation."We will tell the people why we could not achieve more progress in these four years despite best efforts," the source added.