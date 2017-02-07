Stop splurging money on misleading publicity, BJP's Manoj Tiwari tells AAP

The on Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government of splurging public money on "misleading publicity" and urged it to concentrate on public welfare works.

"(Arvind) Kejriwal government should own responsibility for this sad incident and instead of splurging public money on misleading publicity, it should now concentrate on public welfare works," Delhi unit President said.



Tiwari's remarks came after he visited the for mentally challenged children in Rohini area here, where 11 children died in the last two months.

"It is a matter of distress that such inhuman condition prevails in the major home for mentally challenged children in the capital," the MP from northeast Delhi said.

"The matter of deaths of 11 inmates at Asha Kiran Homes becomes all the more shameful as the Kejriwal government has repeatedly claimed to be providing best health services in the country," he claimed.