TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North

Tassaduq Hussain Mufti: His father's son
Business Standard

Story in numbers: 69% of UP's MLAs are not graduates

Equally significant is the high percentage of MLAs who have not indicated anything about themselves

PRS & Aditi Phadnis  |  New Delhi 

Those whom voters elect serve as mirrors of society. Uttar Pradesh is no different. An analysis of the background of the elected members of the 403 seats in the UP Assembly in 2012 reveals of the current MLAs, 62 per cent are between the age of 45 years and 65 years, while only two per cent are below 35 years. The minimum age for contesting elections is 25 years.  Of the 404 MLAs (403 elected and one nominated), 13 per cent completed secondary school (10th standard), while 15 per cent completed intermediate (12th standard). Additionally, 31 per cent are graduates and 36 per ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Story in numbers: 69% of UP's MLAs are not graduates

Equally significant is the high percentage of MLAs who have not indicated anything about themselves

Equally significant is the high percentage of MLAs who have not indicated anything about themselves Those whom voters elect serve as mirrors of society. Uttar Pradesh is no different. An analysis of the background of the elected members of the 403 seats in the UP Assembly in 2012 reveals of the current MLAs, 62 per cent are between the age of 45 years and 65 years, while only two per cent are below 35 years. The minimum age for contesting elections is 25 years.  Of the 404 MLAs (403 elected and one nominated), 13 per cent completed secondary school (10th standard), while 15 per cent completed intermediate (12th standard). Additionally, 31 per cent are graduates and 36 per ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Story in numbers: 69% of UP's MLAs are not graduates

Equally significant is the high percentage of MLAs who have not indicated anything about themselves

Those whom voters elect serve as mirrors of society. Uttar Pradesh is no different. An analysis of the background of the elected members of the 403 seats in the UP Assembly in 2012 reveals of the current MLAs, 62 per cent are between the age of 45 years and 65 years, while only two per cent are below 35 years. The minimum age for contesting elections is 25 years.  Of the 404 MLAs (403 elected and one nominated), 13 per cent completed secondary school (10th standard), while 15 per cent completed intermediate (12th standard). Additionally, 31 per cent are graduates and 36 per ...

image
Business Standard
177 22