Story in numbers: A story of money and power

In the unending cycle of elections, what motivates people to contest these? Fame? Commitment to public service? Power?

All of the above. But, as the figures show, also money.

Take Goa. It is a small state, with a 40-seat Assembly. The size of constituencies is small and everyone knows everyone. The largest constituency, Vasco, has just over 35,000 and the smallest, St Andre, has 20,834. Literacy levels are high, the population is young and victories and defeats are marked by small margins. But, the average increase in assets of is huge.

In Punjab, the situation is no different. The average assets of 94 re-contesting in have jumped by about Rs 3 crore in the past five years (2012-2017). This could be the result of professional earning. It could also be something else.





The 2017-18 Budget promised some changes in the funding of political parties and eventually MLAs, via bonds to ensure anonymity. But, as Fellow of the Carnegie Endowment, Milan Vaishnav, who has done seminal work on and muscle in Indian politics, noted: "If a mining conglomerate, for instance, decided to bankroll a party in (with the intention of buying goodwill in exchange for regulatory benefits down the road) through bonds, the of would be none the wiser. Furthermore, will donors truly believe their identity will remain anonymous? Will banks be honest stewards of this information? Only when we have data on take-up of these bonds will we be able to assess the effectiveness of this measure". Meanwhile, elections continue to be a sure-shot way of getting rich quickly, data suggest.

