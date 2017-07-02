TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Dalit assertiveness finds a BJP platform
Business Standard

Story in numbers: BJP renamed 23 Congress schemes, claims Shashi Tharoor

A deeper investigation suggests he is not wrong

Business Standard 

Shashi Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor

On June 15, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor claimed 23 of the BJP-led government’s new programmes were renamed versions of schemes launched by the previous governments led by his party.
 
A deeper investigation suggests he is not wrong. For instance, the Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account was a no minimum-balance service with all facilities of a normal account except that withdrawals were limited to four a month, according to a RBI circular dated August 17, 2012. The accounts came with an ATM-cum-debit card as well. Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, launched on August 28, 2014, an accident insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh, overdraft facility up to Rs 5,000 after six months and a life insurance of Rs 30,000 were added to the BSBDA accounts. Here is a longer list:



Story in numbers: BJP renamed 23 Congress schemes, claims Shashi Tharoor

Story in numbers: BJP renamed 23 Congress schemes, claims Shashi Tharoor

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Story in numbers: BJP renamed 23 Congress schemes, claims Shashi Tharoor

A deeper investigation suggests he is not wrong

A deeper investigation suggests he is not wrong On June 15, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor claimed 23 of the BJP-led government’s new programmes were renamed versions of schemes launched by the previous governments led by his party.
 
A deeper investigation suggests he is not wrong. For instance, the Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account was a no minimum-balance service with all facilities of a normal account except that withdrawals were limited to four a month, according to a RBI circular dated August 17, 2012. The accounts came with an ATM-cum-debit card as well. Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, launched on August 28, 2014, an accident insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh, overdraft facility up to Rs 5,000 after six months and a life insurance of Rs 30,000 were added to the BSBDA accounts. Here is a longer list:

Story in numbers: BJP renamed 23 Congress schemes, claims Shashi Tharoor

Story in numbers: BJP renamed 23 Congress schemes, claims Shashi Tharoor

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Story in numbers: BJP renamed 23 Congress schemes, claims Shashi Tharoor

A deeper investigation suggests he is not wrong

On June 15, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor claimed 23 of the BJP-led government’s new programmes were renamed versions of schemes launched by the previous governments led by his party.
 
A deeper investigation suggests he is not wrong. For instance, the Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account was a no minimum-balance service with all facilities of a normal account except that withdrawals were limited to four a month, according to a RBI circular dated August 17, 2012. The accounts came with an ATM-cum-debit card as well. Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, launched on August 28, 2014, an accident insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh, overdraft facility up to Rs 5,000 after six months and a life insurance of Rs 30,000 were added to the BSBDA accounts. Here is a longer list:

Story in numbers: BJP renamed 23 Congress schemes, claims Shashi Tharoor

Story in numbers: BJP renamed 23 Congress schemes, claims Shashi Tharoor

image
Business Standard
177 22