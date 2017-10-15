Story in numbers: Expenditure on police forces by states

The Union Cabinet last week approved the implementation of an umbrella scheme for the Modernisation of Police Forces (MPF) with an allocation of Rs 25,060 crore for the 2017-18 to 2019-20 period. The MPF scheme is implemented by the Ministry of Home Affairs in order to supplement resources of states to improve their police infrastructure. Funds from the MPF are typically used for construction of police stations and provision of modern weaponry, surveillance and communication equipment. Between 2009 and 2015, states on an average utilised 55% of the funds allocated for the MPF scheme by the ...