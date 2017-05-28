Story in numbers: Extra diligent

Over the past few weeks, the ED has been active in carrying out raids across the country

Over the past few weeks, the ED has been active in carrying out raids across the country

Enforcement Directorate (ED) is a specialised financial investigation agency under the department of revenue, ministry of finance. It enforces the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, (FEMA) — a civil law, and Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, (PMLA) - a criminal law. Under the latter, the agency has power to arrest and confiscate property of the accused. Over the past few weeks, the ED has been active in carrying out raids and arresting a number of people across the country. While opposition parties have cried vendetta, the government has said it was acting ...

Sundaresha Subramanian