Story in numbers: Extra diligent

Enforcement Directorate (ED) is a specialised financial investigation agency under the department of revenue, ministry of finance. It enforces the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, (FEMA) — a civil law, and Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, (PMLA) - a criminal law. Under the latter, the agency has power to arrest and confiscate property of the accused. Over the past few weeks, the ED has been active in carrying out raids and arresting a number of people across the country. While opposition parties have cried vendetta, the government has said it was acting ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?