Story in numbers: Lack of transparency among parties

The deadline for submission of annual audited accounts was October 31, 2016. AITC, and were the only parties to submit returns on time. The others submitted with varying delays. As of May 1, 2017, the and had yet to submit their accounts. This makes it tough to compare expenditure and income of the two major parties from their reported income and expenditure in 2014-15. The reported the highest income in 2014-15 but in the absence of accounts submitted by it in 2015-16, it is tough to compare where the party stands today. The was followed by the INC, which is yet to submit its returns for 2015-16.Democracy watchdog Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) has suggested that not only should there be strict monitoring of the income and expenditure of all parties, but also, they should submit to the overall regime of the Right to Information. Details of donors and expenditure heads should be publicly available. If a party does not submit its returns by the due date, its income should not be tax exempt and defaulting parties should be derecognised.