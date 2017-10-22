Story in numbers: Maoist movement losing steam, leadership concedes

There has been a 52.6% drop in incidents of Maoist violence between 2010 and 2016, according to an analysis of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) data. Incidents of Maoist violence fell 22.5% in the first nine months of 2017 compared to the same period last year. In a review meeting in early 2017, the Communist Party of India (Maoist) concluded its armed struggle was undergoing a "difficult" phase. This fall in Maoist violence can be explained by a crackdown against left wing extremist groups. The spread of the Maoist movement across India, which grew in ...