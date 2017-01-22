Story in numbers: Money and muscle power in elections

Punjab Police last week seized 160 kg of unrefined gold, worth Rs 21 crore, in Mohali

Punjab Police last week seized 160 kg of unrefined gold, worth Rs 21 crore, in Mohali

It goes without saying that money and muscle power influence elections in India. The Punjab Police last week seized 160 kg of unrefined gold, worth Rs 21 crore, from a car in Mohali. Sources said the car was owned by a company based in Himachal Pradesh. The gold was sourced from Delhi, to be sent to Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh. This is hardly surprising. In 2012, the average assets of MLAs in Punjab was among the highest in the country. How much these assets have grown will be known after the election, but are likely to validate the trend that to secure a victory, ...

Aditi Phadnis