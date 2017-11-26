Story in numbers: UP witnesses 60 communal incidents in 2017

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on November 16, claimed that law and order situation had improved in the state, and not a single riot had taken place during the eight months of his government. “When we came to power, hooliganism was at its peak and there was not a day when riots did not take place,” Adityanath had said.

“The governments at the helm used to call over rioters and honour them, but in these eight months, not a single riot has taken place.” However, we fact-checked his claim and found it incorrect. As many as 60 ...