Story in numbers: What matters most in rural India

A recent survey by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) that attempted to understand the priorities of the government and match these with the kind of endorsement these got from voters explains why the government is worried on the issue of agricultural loans and how wrong some television anchors are. The mid-term survey - 270,000 respondents, all over the age of 18 in 527 Lok Sabha constituencies, was conducted from January to April to ascertain perception on specific issues and the performance of elected representatives on those. The charts here refer to ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?