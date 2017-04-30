TRENDING ON BS
Yogi Adityanath's ministers swear by saffron clothing to please the boss
Business Standard

Study Nanaji Deshmukh's life to understand BJP ideology: Amit Shah

Amit Shah Inaugurates Nanaji Deshmukh library at the BJP office in Jammu

IANS  |  Jammu 

Amit Shah
BJP National President Amit Shah during the inauguration of the Nanaji Deshmukh Library and E-Library, in Jammu

BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday said that those who want to learn about the party's ideology and evolution must study the life and works of Nanaji Deskmukh.

Inaugurating the Nanaji Deshmukh library at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office here, he said the library would prove to be a great inspiration for the BJP workers.

Shah also held a series of meetings with party district presidents and senior leaders during his visit.

The BJP chief, who on Saturday said that there was no conflict of interest between Jammu region and the Valley, asked senior leaders and ministers of the party to come out of their offices and reach out to youth especially in the Valley so that the sense of alienation is addressed.

He also told party leaders that for the BJP, the country comes first and the party comes last.

The BJP president came here on Saturday to start his countrywide tour to work out a strategy for 2019 Lok Sabha elections so that party gets a landslide victory.

