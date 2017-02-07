Sumitra Mahajan says 'thank you' for smooth conduct of Question Hour

Appreciating co-operation extended by the members from all sides, Lok Sabha
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan
on Tuesday thanked them soon after the Question Hour
concluded without any disruption.
In the last couple of days, the Opposition has been raising various issues, including about the death of former Union Minister E Ahamed, leading to disruptions forcing the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings during Question Hour.
"Thank you very much... Bahut achha lag raha hai (I am feeling very happy)," Mahajan said after conclusion of Question Hour
and thanked the members for the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.
As many as five questions were taken up during Question Hour
today and Ministers replied to supplementaries in four of them.
