Sumitra Mahajan says 'thank you' for smooth conduct of Question Hour

Since Budget Session started on Jan 31, today is the first day when Question Hour went on smoothly

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. Photo: PTI

Appreciating co-operation extended by the members from all sides, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Tuesday thanked them soon after the Question Hour concluded without any disruption.

In the last couple of days, the Opposition has been raising various issues, including about the death of former Union Minister E Ahamed, leading to disruptions forcing the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings during Question Hour.

Since the Budget Session started on January 31, today is the first day when the Question Hour went on smoothly.

"Thank you very much... Bahut achha lag raha hai (I am feeling very happy)," Mahajan said after conclusion of Question Hour and thanked the members for the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

As many as five questions were taken up during Question Hour today and Ministers replied to supplementaries in four of them.

