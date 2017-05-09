TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Kejriwal's troubles see no end, Delhi court to hear defamation case today
Business Standard

Sunanda Pushkar case: Republic TV reports 'outright lies', says Tharoor

I am angered that someone would exploit a human tragedy for personal gain and TRPs: Shashi Tharoor

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Shashi Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday termed reports appearing in a television channel in connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar as "misrepresentations and outright lies".

"Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist," Tharoor said in a Facebook post.



"I am angered that someone would exploit a human tragedy for personal gain and TRPs. I challenge him to prove his false claims in a court of law," the former UN diplomat said.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead at a suite in a five star hotel in South Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Sunanda Pushkar case: Republic TV reports 'outright lies', says Tharoor

I am angered that someone would exploit a human tragedy for personal gain and TRPs: Shashi Tharoor

I am angered that someone would exploit a human tragedy for personal gain and TRPs: Shashi Tharoor Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday termed reports appearing in a television channel in connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar as "misrepresentations and outright lies".

"Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist," Tharoor said in a Facebook post.

"I am angered that someone would exploit a human tragedy for personal gain and TRPs. I challenge him to prove his false claims in a court of law," the former UN diplomat said.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead at a suite in a five star hotel in South Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.


 image
Business Standard
177 22

Sunanda Pushkar case: Republic TV reports 'outright lies', says Tharoor

I am angered that someone would exploit a human tragedy for personal gain and TRPs: Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday termed reports appearing in a television channel in connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar as "misrepresentations and outright lies".

"Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist," Tharoor said in a Facebook post.

"I am angered that someone would exploit a human tragedy for personal gain and TRPs. I challenge him to prove his false claims in a court of law," the former UN diplomat said.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead at a suite in a five star hotel in South Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.


image
Business Standard
177 22