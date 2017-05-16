Sunita Kejriwal attacks Kapil Mishra on Twitter, defends husband

TRENDING ON BS
IANS  |  New Delhi 

"Law of nature never errs, seeds of betrayal, false allegations sown, so shall he (Kapil Mishra) reap. Inevitable," Sunita Kejriwal tweeted. Photo: Twitter

Sunita Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, on Monday waged a Twitter war with suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra after he levelled serious corruption charges against her husband.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief's wife slammed Mishra saying that he would "face the consequences of the false allegations that he has made".

"Law of nature never errs, seeds of betrayal, false allegations sown, so shall he (Kapil Mishra) reap. Inevitable," she tweeted.

Mishra responded and said that Sunita was "troubled" with the downfall of her husband and he won't speak against her.

"Sunita Kejriwal is a loyal wife. She has no knowledge of which kind of conspiracies are being made at her home. She is just doing her duty," Mishra said in a tweet.

"Sunita Kejriwal is unaware of the truth. She is troubled by the downfall of her husband. I won't say a single word for her even if she says anything to me," Mishra said.

On Sunday, Mishra had accused the AAP of lying to the Election Commission (EC) about donations and laundering money through shell companies.
 



 The AAP has dismissed his charges as a "conspiracy" by the BJP and accused the latter of shooting from the sacked minister's shoulder.

Mishra has been on an indefinite hunger strike since May 10, demanding that the AAP chief must reveal the source of funding of the foreign trips of five AAP leaders -- Sanjay Singh, Ashish Khetan, Raghav Chadhha, Satyendar Jain and Durgesh Pathak -- in the last two years.

