Sunita Kejriwal attacks Kapil Mishra on Twitter, defends husband

Sunita Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, on Monday waged a Twitter war with suspended leader after he levelled serious corruption charges against her husband.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief's wife slammed Mishra saying that he would "face the consequences of the false allegations that he has made".

"Law of nature never errs, seeds of betrayal, false allegations sown, so shall he (Kapil Mishra) reap. Inevitable," she tweeted.

Mishra responded and said that Sunita was "troubled" with the downfall of her husband and he won't speak against her.

"Sunita Kejriwal is a loyal wife. She has no knowledge of which kind of conspiracies are being made at her home. She is just doing her duty," Mishra said in a tweet.

"Sunita Kejriwal is unaware of the truth. She is troubled by the downfall of her husband. I won't say a single word for her even if she says anything to me," Mishra said.

On Sunday, Mishra had accused the of lying to the Election Commission (EC) about donations and laundering money through shell companies.



.@KapilMishraAAP @KapilMishraAAP if Modi ji's threat or any other undue pressure is making you to do all this, talk to us, we all will fight, don't backstab. — Sunita Kejriwal (@SunitaKejriwaI) May 15, 2017

My message to @AamAadmiParty volunteers. We are at war to clean India, this bad phase will pass soon. आप जमे रहिये, डटे रहिये, हम जीतेंगे। — Sunita Kejriwal (@SunitaKejriwaI) May 15, 2017

मैं कोई गवांर गूंघट में रहने वाली महिला नही हूँ। अपने दम पर IRS बनी हूँ। IRS होने के नाते मुझे सब समझ आता है। आपकी राजनीति भी समझ आती है। https://t.co/x5gQ9hkcrU — Sunita Kejriwal (@SunitaKejriwaI) May 15, 2017

The has dismissed his charges as a "conspiracy" by the BJP and accused the latter of shooting from the sacked minister's shoulder.

Mishra has been on an indefinite hunger strike since May 10, demanding that the chief must reveal the source of funding of the foreign trips of five leaders -- Sanjay Singh, Ashish Khetan, Raghav Chadhha, Satyendar Jain and Durgesh Pathak -- in the last two years.