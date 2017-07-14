NDA to choose VP nominee on Sunday, Oppn's candidate to file nomination

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to announce its vice-presidential candidate by Sunday, while candidate is likely to file his nomination papers on Monday.

Sunday is likely to be a hectic day for top political leaders. The parliamentary board, followed by a meeting of the leaders, will finalise their vice-presidential candidate.

In addition, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar has invited political leaders for the customary pre-session all party meeting. The of Parliament begins on Monday. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has also invited leaders for a dinner meeting.

Opposition's presidential candidate Meira Kumar is slated to meet the leaders of 17 parties supporting her at Parliament House Annexe on Sunday evening. vice-presidential candidate will also be present.

NDA's presidential candidate will meet leaders of political parties supporting his candidature at a separate meeting at the same venue. The voting to elect Pranab Mukherjee's successor is on Monday.

The last day for filing of nominations for vice-presidential election is Tuesday. Several names have been speculated about NDA's vice-presidential candidate. These names include Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, Information and Broadcasting Minister M and Manipur Governor There hasn't been a from the South since 1997.

The is also the Chairperson of Rajya Sabha, where the is in minority, and a key consideration in the choice of the candidate could be legislative experience, sources said. The is unlikely to reach the majority mark in until 2022.

However, the candidate could also be a surprise choice, as was NDA's presidential candidate

The is set to comfortably win both elections. It commands over 60 per cent votes in the presidential electoral college, with several non- parties also supporting Kovind's candidature. These non- parties are Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Indian Lok Dal (INLD), YSR Congress (YSRCP), Janata Dal (United) or JD(U), Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The presidential electoral college comprises elected members of two houses of Parliament and of all legislative assemblies.

The claims to have a support of 550 of the 788 Members of Parliament in the vice-presidential electoral college. The vice-presidential electoral college comprises 543 Lok Sabha and 245 MPs.