Swamy hits out at Chidambaram, says GST rollout was unanimous

Coming down heavily on senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram's statement that the new introduced by the Centre is the 'Indian indirect and not really the and (GST)', the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday stated that the Centre has never passed a bill without 100 percent vote from and

Speaking to reporters here, BJP leader said, "Did he (P. Chidambaram) introduce in parliament? Then why they (Congress) voted for it when we introduced it? The was a unanimous vote; we created Parliamentary history. Never ever we have passed a bill without 100 percent consent of the house either from or This time they (Congress) had majority in and could have easily stopped it but they didn't do that."

Further taking potshots at Chidambaram, Swamy said that the former is a liar and would soon go to jail.

"Chidambaram is a liar and he is going to jail very soon that is why he is making all these statements," Swamy said.

Yesterday, Chidambaram pointed out that many products have been kept out of the new

Speaking at a conference here, Chidambaram said, "Petroleum products must be bought under They have kept out petroleum, electricity, alcohol which are peculiar commodities and parts of real estate. Virtually, 40 percent of India's GDP is kept out of GST".

Earlier in the month, Chidambaram had also claimed that the Congress will demand for petroleum products, electricity and real estate to be brought under the GST, as well as a reduction in their rates.

The is believed to be the biggest economic reform since independence and it has been implemented with the aim of introducing the economy to 'one nation, one tax' structure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)