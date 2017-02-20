Swamy slams CBI, ED over Karti Chidambaram's Aircel-Maxis deal probe

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Monday alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the (ED) had not taken their probe against Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, to its logical end, and noted that they had been provided details of his "21 undeclared foreign accounts".

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Swamy alleged that one of the 21 accounts was "directly owned" by and the "rest by his companies".

"It is shocking that the and the having been provided with the details of 21 undeclared foreign accounts of and of the companies he controls have failed to proceed," Swamy said.

He alleged that Karti, in his election affidavit for 2014 Lok Sabha polls, mentioned that he had no foreign accounts.

Answering a query about the quantum of money in the accounts, Swamy said: "He must have amassed easily a total of Rs 6 lakh crore."

Swamy alleged the had "favoured" Karti and said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

Hitting out at the over demonetisation, the leader said, "excellent measure of has not produced the full desired result because of lack of cooperation from the ministry".

Karti is being probed by the in connection with