TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Stop endorsing 'donkeys of Gujarat': Akhilesh Yadav to Amitabh Bachchan
Business Standard

Swamy slams CBI, ED over Karti Chidambaram's Aircel-Maxis deal probe

Swamy alleges Finance Ministry of favouring Karti and he had written to PM Modi over the issue

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Subramanian Swamy, Swamy
Subramanian Swamy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had not taken their probe against Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, to its logical end, and noted that they had been provided details of his "21 undeclared foreign accounts".

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Swamy alleged that one of the 21 accounts was "directly owned" by Karti Chidambaram and the "rest by his companies".

"It is shocking that the CBI and the ED having been provided with the details of 21 undeclared foreign accounts of Karti Chidambaram and of the companies he controls have failed to proceed," Swamy said.

He alleged that Karti, in his election affidavit for 2014 Lok Sabha polls, mentioned that he had no foreign accounts.

Answering a query about the quantum of money in the accounts, Swamy said: "He must have amassed easily a total of Rs 6 lakh crore."

Swamy alleged the Finance Ministry had "favoured" Karti and said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

Hitting out at the Finance Ministry over demonetisation, the BJP leader said, "excellent measure of demonetisation has not produced the full desired result because of lack of cooperation from the ministry".

Karti is being probed by the ED in connection with Aircel-Maxis deal.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Swamy slams CBI, ED over Karti Chidambaram's Aircel-Maxis deal probe

Swamy alleges Finance Ministry of favouring Karti and he had written to PM Modi over the issue

Swamy alleges Finance Ministry of favouring Karti and he had written to PM Modi over the issue
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had not taken their probe against Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, to its logical end, and noted that they had been provided details of his "21 undeclared foreign accounts".

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Swamy alleged that one of the 21 accounts was "directly owned" by Karti Chidambaram and the "rest by his companies".

"It is shocking that the CBI and the ED having been provided with the details of 21 undeclared foreign accounts of Karti Chidambaram and of the companies he controls have failed to proceed," Swamy said.

He alleged that Karti, in his election affidavit for 2014 Lok Sabha polls, mentioned that he had no foreign accounts.

Answering a query about the quantum of money in the accounts, Swamy said: "He must have amassed easily a total of Rs 6 lakh crore."

Swamy alleged the Finance Ministry had "favoured" Karti and said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

Hitting out at the Finance Ministry over demonetisation, the BJP leader said, "excellent measure of demonetisation has not produced the full desired result because of lack of cooperation from the ministry".

Karti is being probed by the ED in connection with Aircel-Maxis deal.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Swamy slams CBI, ED over Karti Chidambaram's Aircel-Maxis deal probe

Swamy alleges Finance Ministry of favouring Karti and he had written to PM Modi over the issue

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had not taken their probe against Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, to its logical end, and noted that they had been provided details of his "21 undeclared foreign accounts".

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Swamy alleged that one of the 21 accounts was "directly owned" by Karti Chidambaram and the "rest by his companies".

"It is shocking that the CBI and the ED having been provided with the details of 21 undeclared foreign accounts of Karti Chidambaram and of the companies he controls have failed to proceed," Swamy said.

He alleged that Karti, in his election affidavit for 2014 Lok Sabha polls, mentioned that he had no foreign accounts.

Answering a query about the quantum of money in the accounts, Swamy said: "He must have amassed easily a total of Rs 6 lakh crore."

Swamy alleged the Finance Ministry had "favoured" Karti and said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

Hitting out at the Finance Ministry over demonetisation, the BJP leader said, "excellent measure of demonetisation has not produced the full desired result because of lack of cooperation from the ministry".

Karti is being probed by the ED in connection with Aircel-Maxis deal.

image
Business Standard
177 22