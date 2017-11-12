T T V Dinakaran: Tamil Nadu's palace politics

Although he has fought back, T T V Dinakaran, commissar in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) of Tamil Nadu and keeper of many secrets, could be in serious trouble this time. He put up a brave front when income tax (I-T) authorities searched Jaya TV offices and 21 other locations in Tamil Nadu, following reports of tax evasion. The other sites being searched included the house of jailed ex-supremo Sasikala's brother, Ilavarasi, in Chennai (where V K Sasikala stayed while out on parole) and Dinakaran's residence at Mannargudi. “People are watching ...