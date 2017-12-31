Tamil Nadu: A victory that spells defeat for many

Having experienced expulsion by the ruling AIADMK faction in Tamil Nadu, T T V Dhinakaran, nephew of jailed V K Sasikala, declared himself the "true political heir” of the late J Jayalalithaa after winning the R K Nagar by-election. He contested as an independent candidate.

For almost 33 years, the AIADMK is holding the R K Nagar seat. This is the first election to be held after the death of Jayalalithaa, who was chief minister and AIADMK general secretary, last December. A jubilant Dhinakaran said the people of R K Nagar had shown what they thought about the Edappadi K ...