Tamil Nadu: AIADMK politics stands at a tri-junction

The political tussle in the ruling AIADMK started after the death of its leader and then chief minister (CM) J Jayalalithaa in December last year. O Panneerselvam, who took over as CM following this, submitted his resignation on February 5, and preparations were on to make Jayalalithaa’s long-time companion V K Sasikala CM. However, he soon revealed that he had been forced to resign under pressure from Sasikala’s family. The party split into two, with one faction under Panneerselvam and the other on Sasikala’s side. With Sasikala sentenced to four years in prison ...