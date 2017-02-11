Tamil Nadu crisis: K Pandiarajan extends support to O Paneerselvam

Education Minister has extended his support to O Panneerselvam after walking out from the group of party leaders supporting V K He will be the first state minister to join Panneerselvam's camp.

Earlier in the day, two sitting Members of extended support their to Panneerselvam — the incumbent chief minister of the state.

Pandirajan, who has come down heavily on Panneerselvam in the last two days, has taken a u-turn by extending support.

He tweeted, ‘Will surely listen to the collective voice of my voters and decide in a way to uphold the dignity of Amma’s memory and unity of AIADMK!’

Post noon he arrived at Panneerselvam's house along with his supporters and extended his support.

Pandirajan said all the MLAs want to see united hence it won't take long for all of them to join Panneerselvam's camp.



He said, "Voters and public support O Panneerselvam, hence I have decided to switch to his side."



He added, "The only way to keep Jayalalithaa's legacy is to strength OPS hands. I have changed my mind after seeing how he captured hearts of mass people. When assembly starts you will see all the legislators will support OPS."



Interestingly, Pandirajan was one of the 10 ministers who went along with who met governor recently to stake claim.

He said he won't take help from DMK or any other party to form the government.

The two members, who have extended support to Pannerselvam include from Krishnagiri constituency and Sundaram representing Namakkal.

It may be noted, sitting member V Maitreyan already in Panneerselvam's camp.

Kumar said more MPs will take Panneerselvam's side. has 37 members in

Ever since Panneerselvam broke his silence on Tuesday night, saying he was forced to resign from the Chief Minister's post, he openly started opposing

After splitting away he got support from five legislators, one sitting MP, party old timers, former legislators and others have started expressing their support to Panneerselvam.

Panneerselvam has signed a petition campaign to turn Vedanilayam, Jayalalithaa's home, into a memorial.

On the other hand, has said that patience of her party cadre can't be tested any further and has sought an appointment from the governor today itself to present the MLAs before him.



said, "After the death of MGR, Jayalalithaa faced a lot of trouble and had to struggle to make the third largest party in the country. Now, this responsibility is on my shoulders."

She further added, " O. Panneerselvam has resigned from his post and the same was accepted by the Governor a week ago."

In a press release, she said, "...taking the urgency of the situation at hand, I would like to seek an appointment with Your Excellency by today with all MLAs (Members of Legislative Assembly) who extended their support to me regarding further course of action to form the Government," told Rao.

"I believe Your Excellency will act immediately to save the Sovereignty of the Constitution, democracy and the interest of the State," the letter notes.

