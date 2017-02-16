Tamil Nadu crisis: Sasikala-backed Edappadi Palaniswami invited by governor

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) legislative party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, who is backed by for the post of the Tamil Nadu chief minister, has been invited along with four other people by the state's acting Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to Raj Bhavan on Thursday. Palaniswami will meet the governor at 11.30 am.

Tamil Nadu's MLAs and ministers have stayed away from their offices for eight days in a row due to the political crisis in the state, which has resulted in the state's administration grinding to a halt. However, it is expected that the deadlock might end soon as acting Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao will break his silence on Thursday.

The governor's decision on the issue is pending as the verdict in the disproportionate assets case against AIADMK general secretary Sasikala, who was a claimant to the chief minister's chair, was due to be announced by the Supreme Court. Since the apex court delivered its verdict on Tuesday, restoring Sasikala's conviction and sentence, her hopes of occupying the top seat have been shattered.

While Raj Bhavan has not confirmed anything officially, sources and reports said that given the current circumstances, Palaniswami's chances of becoming the chief minister look bright, since he is backed by Sasikala and claims majority support from AIADMK MLAs.

On Wednesday, Sasikala and two of her relatives surrendered in a Bengaluru court to serve the remaining three years, 10 months and 27 days sentence in a Karnataka prison.

Before she left Chennai, Sasikala appointed her sister's son T T V Dinakaran, who was dismissed by late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, as the party's deputy secretary. The position had been vacant for nearly 17 years.

Now, the political drama in Tamil Nadu has shifted to the Raj Bhavan as Sasikala's nominee Palaniswami and her rival, chief minister O Panneerselvam, called on the governor again on Wednesday. Palaniswami stressed on his claim to form the government since he has the majority support of the party's MLAs.

While Palaniswami claims he has the support of 120, of the 124, AIADMK MLAs, Panneerselvam has the support of only nine MLAs and 12 MPs. To form the government, the aspirant should have at least 117 MLAs.

Panneerselvam and his supporters, who also met the governor on Wednesday evening, urged the latter to conduct a floor test and they reiterated that they would prove that they have the majority.

The Paneerselvam camp has kept alleging that the AIADMK high command has kept the MLAs as “captives” in a private resort.

Over the last two days, the police questioned the MLAs at the resort individually and reports said that they were convinced that the MLAs had not been held against their will.

While reports and Raj Bhavan sources said that the governor might ask Palaniswami to form the government, he has also been advised by the Attorney General (AG) Mukul Rohatgi to convene a special session of the Legislative Assembly within a week for holding a composite floor test. Therefore, the governor might ask Palaniswami to form the government and give one week's time for a floor test.

It remains to be seen whether the governor goes by the AG's advice for a floor test by the two competing claimants or invites Palaniswami to form the government.

Meanwhile, at Kuvathur village, where the AIADMK MLAs are staying, the police once again conducted enquiries on Thursday morning and said that the MLAs were staying at the resort of their own free will. Further, the MLAs spoke to the media and said they had not been forced to stay at the resort. "On our own interest and on own expenses we are staying," said a lady MLA.

Police department and revenue department officials met the MLAs individually to record their statements.