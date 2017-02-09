Tamil Nadu Governor meets Panneerselvam at Raj Bhavan

Amidst political confusion and suspense over who will form the next Government in Tamil Nadu, the caretaker Chief Minister O arrived at to meet the acting Governor

He was accompanied with some of his supporters including K P Munuswamy, P H Pandian, Natham Viswanathan and Maitheriyan, who have left V K Sasikala camp to join

It may be noted Panneerselvam, who submitted his resignation on Sunday which was accepted by the Governor, who in-turn asked him to continue till the necessary arrangements were made. Later told media that he was forced to quit as Chief Minister and he is ready to withdraw his resignation if people, the party cadre and MLAs wanted him to.

It remains to be seen if Rao is going to ask caretaker CM to continue or prove his majority at the Assembly or whether he is going to go by the letter, which was signed by 134 MLAs supporting AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala as Chief Minister,

A political analyst also said that the Governor might wait till the Supreme Court delivers its judgment on the illegal assets case, in which Sasikala is also an accused. He will probably act upon legal advice in calling Sasikala for taking oath as the chief minister.

It may be noted, Sasikala and AIADMK members have been alleging that the Governor is deliberately abstaining from his visit to Chennai and delaying Sasikala from taking oath.

ruled out taking non-AIADMK MLAs support to become the Chief Minister. While claiming that he continues to be the Chief Minister and treasurer of AIADMK. It may be noted he was dismissed as the treasurer of the party on Tuesday after a press conference in which he came heavily on Sasikala, her family members and AIADMK leaders.

Reports have also said that he instructed the Karur Vysya Bank and Bank of India branches in Mylapore, where AIADMK have bank accounts, to halt any transactions for time being. He gave the instruction as a treasurer of the Party and said that the post of General Secretary is vacant, as it was not filled as per the rules under the by-law of the party.

While is getting support from the public and party cadre, Sasikala continues to get support from the Party MLAs and MPs, and others like BJP leader Subramanian Swami.

Swami said Sasikala has the right to become Chief Minister as per constitution.