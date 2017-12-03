Tamil Nadu governor's review meetings raise anger of opposition parties

The constitutionality of some actions taken by Banwarilal Purohit as governor of Tamil Nadu is being questioned by political parties.

This is acquiring an additional dimension because the chief minister of neighbouring Puducherry, V Narayanasamy, has flayed the alleged interference in his work by Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. The controversies related to the role of the governor in Tamil Nadu have been a talking point for some time, from when the previous governor, C Vidyasagar Rao, was missing in the state during crucial phases following the death of J Jayalalithaa, ...