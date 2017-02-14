Tamil Nadu guv should order Assembly floor test within a week: A-G

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Monday gave his opinion to the Tamil Nadu Governor that a special Assembly session should be convened within a week for a floor test to determine who among the two AIADMK leaders — O Panneerselvam or V K Sasikala — has a majority.
Sources said the opinion was sought by Governor Vidyasagar Rao from the attorney general, who has cited the 1998 Supreme Court verdict in the Jagdambika Pal case. The apex court had ordered a floor test in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly to determine who among the two, Pal or Kalyan Singh, had majority.
The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its judgment on Tuesday in the disproportionate assets case involving the late J Jayalalithaa, Sasikala and others. Since Jayalalithaa is dead, the case against her would abate.
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) chief Sasikala and caretaker Chief Minister Panneerselvam have been engaged in a tussle for leadership after the death of Jayalalithaa, who headed the party and was also chief minister. Panneerselvam had quit as chief minister on February 5 but later claimed he was forced to give his resignation by Sasikala and her supporters. The governor had asked him to be caretaker chief minister.
Panneerselvam on Monday went to his office in the secretariat and restarted work. He held discussions with Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan and police chief T K Rajendran. He was accompanied by K Pandiarajan, school education minister, the only minister to join the Panneerselvam camp after the tussle with Sasikala started last week.
Sasikala on Monday said the chief minister was asked to go because he “hobnobbed” with the party’s arch rival, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Panneerselvam “pushed us to do that and we did not do it on our own. This is what had happened.” “I would have allowed him, as I did not aspire to become the CM, and that is the truth.”
Sasikala alleged the DMK had thought Panneerselvam could be weaned away, splitting the AIADMK, and the DMK could form a government. She said Panneerselvam did not comment when DMK’s deputy leader in Assembly Duraimurugan last week said his party would support him. Since Panneerselvam did not reject DMK’s support, Sasikala said, she “understood” that the DMK was “instigating” him.
“He (Panneerselvam) should have told Duraimurugan that he does not need their support when the AIADMK has a majority,” Sasikala said.
“If Panneerselvam had said just that, I would have allowed him to continue and I would not have disturbed him.”
“We have seen a thousand Panneerselvams getting on to this stage and struggles are like dust on my hand and I am not worried,” she said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU