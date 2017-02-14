Tamil Nadu guv should order Assembly floor test within a week: A-G

Sasikala and Panneerselvam have been engaged in a tussle for leadership since Jayalalithaa's death

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Monday gave his opinion to the Tamil Nadu Governor that a special Assembly session should be convened within a week for a floor test to determine who among the two leaders — O or V K — has a majority.



Sources said the opinion was sought by Governor Vidyasagar Rao from the attorney general, who has cited the 1998 Supreme Court verdict in the Jagdambika Pal case. The apex court had ordered a floor test in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly to determine who among the two, Pal or Kalyan Singh, had majority.



The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its judgment on Tuesday in the disproportionate assets case involving the late J Jayalalithaa, and others. Since is dead, the case against her would abate.



All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) chief and caretaker Chief Minister have been engaged in a tussle for leadership after the death of Jayalalithaa, who headed the party and was also chief minister. had quit as chief minister on February 5 but later claimed he was forced to give his resignation by and her supporters. The governor had asked him to be caretaker chief minister.



on Monday went to his office in the secretariat and restarted work. He held discussions with Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan and police chief T K Rajendran. He was accompanied by K Pandiarajan, school education minister, the only minister to join the camp after the tussle with started last week.



on Monday said the chief minister was asked to go because he “hobnobbed” with the party’s arch rival, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). “pushed us to do that and we did not do it on our own. This is what had happened.” “I would have allowed him, as I did not aspire to become the CM, and that is the truth.”



alleged the had thought could be weaned away, splitting the AIADMK, and the could form a government. She said did not comment when DMK’s deputy leader in Assembly Duraimurugan last week said his party would support him. Since did not reject DMK’s support, said, she “understood” that the was “instigating” him.



“He (Panneerselvam) should have told Duraimurugan that he does not need their support when the has a majority,” said.



“If had said just that, I would have allowed him to continue and I would not have disturbed him.”



“We have seen a thousand Panneerselvams getting on to this stage and struggles are like dust on my hand and I am not worried,” she said.

