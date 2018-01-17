Tamil Nadu politics: Kamal Haasan to announce party name on Feb 21

announced that at the beginning of his political tour, he would reveal the name of his political party and the principles of the same.

The actor, who released a detailed plan of his tour across the state, said it will commence on February 21 and will be undertaken in multiple phases.

"As hinted in the press conference of November 2017, I intend to embark on a journey across the state from February 21, 2018, to truly understand the needs of my people, what is afflicting them and what their aspirations are.

Further, this momentous journey of meeting people across Tamil Nadu is neither an act of rebellion nor is it a gathering for glamour; this is a journey of discovery and learning and an opportunity for me to truly understand my people," the letter written by him read.

On this tour, which will be flagged off from his hometown of Ramanathapuram, will be proceeding to the districts of Madurai, Dindigul and Sivagangai, where he will be interacting with locals.

On a related note, the actor earlier in September had said he would be willing to work with Rajinikanth, if the superstar decided to enter