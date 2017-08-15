TRENDING ON BS
Omar Abdullah snubs Modi's Kashmir remark, says Army must follow advice too
Tamil Nadu: Three MLAs voice support for protests against ONGC project

Villagers are also asking the firm to accept blame for pipeline leaks

Press Trust of India  |  Thanjavur 

ONGC
A technician is pictured inside a desalter plant of Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on the outskirts of Ahmedabad (File photo: Reuters)

Three MLAs of various outfits but elected on the AIADMK symbol have pledged support to villagers of Kathiramangalam, protesting against an ONGC project and promised to take up their cause with the Chief Minister.

Manithaneya Jananayga Katchi's Thameemun Ansari, Tamil Nadu Kongu Ilaignar Peravai's founder U Thaniyarasu and Mukkulathor Pulipadi founder Kaunas, all elected on the 'two leaves' symbol of AIADMK, visited the village on Monday and listened to the grievances of the people.

Ansari told them the fight of the MLAs was to save agricultural operations that provided livelihood to thousands of people. They were also fighting to preserve the fertile lands for future generations, he said.

The MLAs also informed the villagers that they had raised the project issue in the assembly and had collectively brought it to the notice of the Chief Minister.

They also demanded that ONGC accept the blame for pipeline leaks and stop levelling charges that those who oppose their dangerous projects are "anti-development" and were working against the nation's progress.

Thaniarasu said the Centre must not support the 'anti people' activities of ONGC and must respect the sensitivities of the villagers.

