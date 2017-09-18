Tamil Nadu: Tussle for Jayalalithaa's sceptre

J Jayalalithaa, supreme leader of Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), was admitted to a Chennai hospital on September 22 last year. She never returned. She’d won a consecutive term in the Assembly election, a feat none had achieved for almost three decades. And, was set for a smooth journey for another five years, with an obedient party leadership backing her every act. Almost a year to the day, the political scene in Tamil Nadu is unrecognisable. Her party seems intent on fratricide. Two major post-Jaya factions -- one led by ...