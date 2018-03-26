'Tech illiterate' Rahul, Congress scared of Modi, says BJP: Top 10 updates

Holding that commonly asked permissions on apps does not amount to snooping, the Bharatiya Janata Paty (BJP) on Monday dubbed as "technological illiteracy" Congress President Rahul Gandhi's accusations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was misusing his position to build a personal database "with data on millions of Indians via the NaMo App". "This is a classic case of technological illiteracy of Rahul Gandhi. Technologically he is very backward. Analytics is not equivalent to spying or snooping. Those technologically ignorant are trying to describe it as snooping and spying," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said at a press conference here. Patra said that rattled by the Cambridge Analyitca expose, the Congress is trying everything to divert attention and to stop the Prime Minister from communicating with others. The war of words between the Congress and BJP on data sharing escalated on Monday with Rahul Gandhi dubbing Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians" and Union minister Smriti Irani saying even 'Chhota Bheem' knows it is not snooping. Twitter was the battleground as the debate on the prickly issue spiralled and the ruling BJP accused the opposition Congress of data "theft", saying it had taken off its app after the allegations came out in the open. The Congress, however, claimed it had not done so. The site was "dysfunctional" and all memberships were done through the party's official website, it said. Taking to Twitter after allegations surfaced that data from the prime minister's official app was being shared without the consent of users, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said the Prime Minister was misusing his position and the NaMo app secretly recorded audio, video and contacts. He alleged that the NaMo app secretly records the user's location, audio, video, contact information and other personal data. Sources held that the data is being used for analytics using third-party service, similar to Google Analytics. Here are the top developments in the latest data breach row allegedly involving the Narendra Modi app: 1) Rahul Gandhi technologically illiterate: BJP's Sambit Patra tweeted: "Rahul Gandhi is technologically illiterate. He does not know that data analysis is not equivalent to spying. This new age is the age of information which Rahul ji will not understand." "The Congress does not want any kind of communication of the Prime Minister with people, volunteers and students. When he shares his thoughts on monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Congress leaders complain about it to Election Commission. Their one point agenda is to stop the Prime Minister from communicating with others because the Congress is scared of it," he said. Congress President Rahul Gandhi is technologically illiterate. He does not know that data analysis is not equivalent to spying. This new age is the age of information which Rahul ji will not understand: Sambit Patra, BJP pic.twitter.com/LgWKwb5XdI .@RahulGandhi ji, even ‘Chhota Bheem’ knows that commonly asked permission on Apps don’t tantamount to snooping.
Clicking on one of the links that come up after a Google search reads, "This content is not available in your country yet. We're working to bring the content you love to more countries as quickly as possible. Please check back again soon." French security researcher Baptiste Robert, who is known by his Twitter username Elliot Alderson, also put out a tweet saying, "Did @INCIndia removed their #android #app from the PlayStore just before my tweet?" Earlier in the day, Robert had tweeted, "The IP address of http://membership.inc.in is 52.77.237.47. This server is located in Singapore. As you are an #Indian political party, having your server in #India is probably a good idea." Has #Congress party deleted its #app? Read @ANI story | https://t.co/tpI4cIU5Cc pic.twitter.com/ufVyIssYH6 Modi’s NaMo App secretly records audio, video, contacts of your friends & family and even tracks your location via GPS. He’s the Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians. Now he wants data on our children. 13 lakh NCC cadets are being forced to download the APP.#DeleteNaMoApp
ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi alleges data 'leak' from NaMo android app, BJP hits back 7) Congress shares app users' data with friends in Singapore', alleges BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya Amit Malviya echoed Irani, saying the Congress app was sharing user data with Gandhi's friends in Singapore. "Hi! my name is Rahul Gandhi. I am the President of India's oldest political party. When you signup for our official App, I give all your data to my friends in Singapore," he tweeted. In subsequent tweets, he cited bits from the Congress web site's privacy policy. The bit Malviya highlighted from the Congress party's privacy policy when using its website, says: "For making the use of Website effective and resourceful Indian National Congress may share your information with vendors, consultants, and other service providers or volunteers who are engaged by or working with us and who need access to such information to carry out their work for us; with candidates, organizations, groups or causes that we believe have similar political viewpoints, principles or objectives". ALSO READ: Rahul slams BJP, claims CA was paid to sabotage Congress The remaining portion of that paragraph not highlighted about the Congress's privacy policy says: "...when you give us your consent to do so, including if we notify you on the Website, that the information you provide will be shared in a particular manner and you provide such information; when we believe in good faith that we are required to do so by law, court order, as requested by other government or law enforcement authority..." Malviya said that "implications are grave" about the part of the Congress's privacy policy about sharing users'' information "with candidates, organizations, groups or causes that we believe have similar political viewpoints, principles or objectives". The BJP leader said those with viewpoints similar to the Congress could mean, "Maoists, stone pelters, Bharat Ke Tukde Gang, Chinese embassy to globally 'renowned' orgs like Cambridge Analytica, the field is extensive and wide open."
8) NaMo app does not seek blanket permissions for users' data: BJP: The BJP sources said that the data exposed by the French Twitter user is the data "entered by the user on his own device" and hence it was "not a security breach", emphasizing that the person does not have access to "any data apart from his own data". They held that the data is being used for analytics using third party service, similar to Google Analytics. "The data in no way is stored or used by the third party services. Analytics and processing on the user data is done for offering users the most contextual content. This ensures that a user gets the best possible experience by show content in his/her own language. "It also enables a unique, personalized experience according to a person's interests. For example, a person who looks up content related to agriculture will get agriculture related content prominently. A person from Tamil Nadu will get notifications in Tamil and get an update when the Prime Minister is in Tamil Nadu," the source said.
9) NaMo app describes itself as the "official app of the Prime Minister of India": At the Google Play Store, the NaMo app describes itself as the "official app of the Prime Minister of India". However, the app -- or the website 'narendramodi.in' -- is not owned by or affiliated to the India government, which generally uses the domain 'nic.in' or 'gov.in'. The website is hosted by a US-based company Akamai, headquartered in Massachusetts and the app is owned by Modi in his private capacity, not by the Prime Minister's office, and he has provided 11, Ashok Road, New Delhi - BJP's headquarter till a few months back - as the registered address. ALSO READ: Big Boss Vs Chota Bheem; Congress, BJP at war 10) 'Narendra Modi app sending user info to US company': French researcher Elliot Alderson has alleged that information of those who have downloaded the app was being provided to third party US company Clever Tap without users’ consent. In a series of tweet, Anderson had claimed that user's device information, as well as personal data, was sent to a third-party domain called in.wzrkt.com. when a person creates profile in the app. ALSO READ: Congress sharing users' data with Singapore-based firm: BJP Cambridge Analytica behind Rahul Gandhi's 'Gabbar Singh Tax' jibe, claimed BJP: Stepped up its attack on Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, BJP had said that Cambridge Analytica's "footprints" were visible in the Opposition party's campaign in Gujarat. Further, the BJP suggested that Cambridge Analytica had a role in the Congress chief's use of the term "Gabbar Singh Tax". Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also suggested that the firm had a role in Gandhi's social media campaign and the Congress' "poisonous" electioneering in Gujarat. ALSO READ: Cambridge Analytica row: Congress, BJP in war of words over hiring firm Congress called Ravi Shankar Prasad 'lie minister': Equating Ravi Shankar Prasad to Hitler's Goebbels, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that "now a new fake agenda" is being used to stop the proceedings in Parliament. Surjewala added that instead of law minister, Prasad should be called a "lie minister". "One who stole data (Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg) is also Prime Minister Narendra Modi's friend. Still they are shouting so much. Modiji and Prasad must reply to a few questions," he added.
