'Tech illiterate' Rahul, Congress scared of Modi, says BJP: Top 10 updates

Holding that commonly asked permissions on apps does not amount to snooping, the Bharatiya Janata Paty (BJP) on Monday dubbed as "technological illiteracy" Congress President Rahul Gandhi's accusations that Prime Minister was misusing his position to build a personal database "with data on millions of Indians via the NaMo App". "This is a classic case of technological illiteracy of Technologically he is very backward. Analytics is not equivalent to spying or snooping. Those technologically ignorant are trying to describe it as snooping and spying," BJP spokesperson said at a press conference here. Patra said that rattled by the Cambridge Analyitca expose, the Congress is trying everything to divert attention and to stop the Prime Minister from communicating with others. The war of words between the Congress and BJP on escalated on Monday with dubbing Prime Minister the "Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians" and Union minister saying even 'Chhota Bheem' knows it is not snooping. Twitter was the battleground as the debate on the prickly issue spiralled and the ruling BJP accused the opposition Congress of data "theft", saying it had taken off its app after the allegations came out in the open. The Congress, however, claimed it had not done so. The site was "dysfunctional" and all memberships were done through the party's official website, it said. Taking to Twitter after allegations surfaced that data from the prime minister's official app was being shared without the consent of users, Congress President said the Prime Minister was misusing his position and the secretly recorded audio, video and contacts. He alleged that the secretly records the user's location, audio, video, contact information and other personal data. Sources held that the data is being used for analytics using third-party service, similar to Google Analytics. Here are the top developments in the latest data breach row allegedly involving the app: 1) Rahul Gandhi technologically illiterate: BJP's tweeted: " is technologically illiterate. He does not know that data analysis is not equivalent to spying. This new age is the age of information which Rahul ji will not understand." "The Congress does not want any kind of communication of the Prime Minister with people, volunteers and students. When he shares his thoughts on monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Congress leaders complain about it to Election Commission. Their one point agenda is to stop the Prime Minister from communicating with others because the Congress is scared of it," he said. Congress President is technologically illiterate. He does not know that data analysis is not equivalent to spying. This new age is the age of information which Rahul ji will not understand: Sambit Patra, BJP pic.twitter.com/LgWKwb5XdI — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2018 Patra accused Gandhi of spreading lies. "He is so rattled by the Cambridge Analytica expose that he daily tries to divert attention from it," he said. Refuting Gandhi's allegations of spying through App data, he said that provides a platform for millions of his fans and party cadre to connect directly with the Prime Minister. "It is a 'one of its kind' App which enables unprecedented engagement and interactivity with the Prime Minister," he said adding that the Congress chief needs to brush up his knowledge. He claimed that it would be no wonder if will tweet tomorrow that is connected to EVM machines and EVM tampering happens through it. Patra also accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of using government money to run the 'Siddaramaiah App'. "Is it right to use public money for personal political branding? This is not only data theft but also robbery of public money," he said. 2) 'It's a data leak government': The Congress today questioned how safe the people's money and their personal information were under the BJP-led government in the wake of a string of bank frauds and allegations related to data theft. "It is an attempt like Bigg Boss of spying on Indians. Modiji is attacking the privacy. It is a data leak government," senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi told reporters. He said when there is an official government app that seeks information on 15 points, what is the need for having a personal 'Namo app' which seeks data on 22 indicators. "On one hand there is data leak in banks with crores being siphoned from the country by people like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya, and on the other, there is leak of data happening in the country. "How safe is your data in banks? Today there is a loot in banks. People have run away with money. How safe is your money in the banks," he questioned. He cited the alleged "data leak of 10,000 ATMs of Bank and details of 32 lakh (3.2 million) State Bank of India (SBI) credit and debit card holders being compromised". 3) Smriti Irani hits back at Rahul Gandhi: tore into for cornering over Irani hit back with a series of derisive tweets, saying that Gandhi now knows what the thanks to the " ji, even Chhota Bheem' knows that commonly asked permission on Apps don't tantamount to snooping," she said, recalling the character from the animated series for children. ALSO READ: Letter to BS: Rahul Gandhi is pursuing the failed Modi-hate campaign "Ye kya ji it seems your team is doing the opposite of what you asked for. Instead of #DeleteNaMoApp, they have deleted the Congress App itself." "Now that we're talking tech, would you care to answer @RahulGandhi ji why Congress sends data to Singapore Servers which can be accessed by any Tom, Dick and Analytica?" the information and broadcasting minister added. According to BJP's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya, the INC membership website is no longer available. ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi alleges data 'leak' from NaMo android app, BJP hits back "Message you will get 'We are incorporating minor changes to the website. Please visit us again in a while to access the INC membership process...' What is the Congress party trying to hide? http://membership.inc.in," Malviya tweeted. .@RahulGandhi ji, even ‘Chhota Bheem’ knows that commonly asked permission on Apps don’t tantamount to snooping. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 26, 2018 Now that we're talking tech, would you care to answer @RahulGandhi ji why Congress sends data to Singapore Servers which can be accessed by any Tom, Dick and Analytica? pic.twitter.com/U5YLTckBsf — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 26, 2018 4) Congress says its app 'dysfunctional': The Congress today took down its ' mobile app, saying it had been defunct for five months and emphasising that there was no breach of data through it. Congress spokesman Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the allegations of Congress collecting data through this app were the "half truth". "As is usual with the BJP, they did not tell you that the 'WithINC' app had only 15,000 downloads. It had become defunct because our people do not like the 'missed call' membership. Congressmen believe in physical or offline membership. In contrast, the has had 50 lakh downloads," he said. Earlier, the Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said that the 'WithINC' was only a membership app and had not been in use for over five months since the party moved membership to www.inc.in from November 16, 2017. "This morning we were forced to remove the app from the Google Play store as the wrong URL was being circulated and people were being misled. It said that the app was being used for "social media updates alone since transitioning the membership to the website". "There is no truth to this allegation. There has been no breach of data whatsoever," it said. Congress social media in-charge Divya Spandana Ramya said the URL pointed out by BJP has been dysfunctional for a while and membership is through the INC website. "We don't have any other membership site. Nothing is compromised... We haven't taken down anything," she said. 5) Congress may have deleted its app: Amid a raging political war of words over data leaks, the Congress appears to have taken its app 'With INC' off Google PlayStore. A cursory search for the app on Apple App Store also fails to throw up any results for the Congress app.

The BJP sources said that the data exposed by the French Twitter user is the data "entered by the user on his own device" and hence it was "not a security breach", emphasizing that the person does not have access to "any data apart from his own data".